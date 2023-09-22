Mumbai Trans Harbour Link races to catch deadline, 96.60% complete

Mumbai, Sep 22 The prestigious Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) is racing towards completion with 96.60% progress achieved, four months after the bridge superstructure was completed in end-May, officials said here on Friday.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee carried out a comprehensive inspection of the current status of the mega-project along with other senior officials as the MTHL rushed to meet the tentative November opening deadline announced earlier.

The 22-km, India’s longest sea bridge will connect Mumbai Navi Mumbai on the mainland and drastically travel time to various points in the state.

The project includes a total of 1,212 lighting poles of which 20 percent are already in place, said Dr. Mukherjee.

These lighting poles are equipped with a Central Control & Monitoring System and are specifically designed to withstand the challenges of being situated in the deep sea.

The poles are suitable for a saline environment, with a corrosion-free polyurethane coat, galvanization to prevent rush and prolong lifespan, structural design to withstand high winds, uniform illumination all across the sea link and shall come with a Lightning Protection System to safeguard against possible lightning strikes.

The MTHL was executed in three packages for civil works and a fourth package focussing on the Intelligent Transport System, an Automated Toll Collection System and electrical works.

In a pioneering application in India, the bridge itself utilizes Orthotropic Steel Deck (OSD) spans, ranging from 65m to 180m in length, and serves as a testament to the use of unique products and state-of-the-art construction methods, said Dr. Mukherjee.

Once operational, the MTHL will provide faster connectivity to the upcoming Navi Mumbai International Airport, the JNPA Port, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, Mumbai-Goa Highway and other locations, contributing to the growth and development of the region.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor