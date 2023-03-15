Mumbai: Two arrested for chasing woman on bike
By ANI | Published: March 15, 2023 06:10 AM 2023-03-15T06:10:40+5:30 2023-03-15T10:41:13+5:30
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 15 : Two persons were detained for allegedly chasing a woman political leader on a bike, informed Dadar police officials.
The arrests came after the leader had filed a complaint that the two men on a bike chased her and also made some offensive gestures at her.
"A woman leader filed a complaint at Dadar police station after two men on a bike chased her and made some gestures at her. We have registered a case against the accused under IPC sections 354D,352 and 34," an officer said.
The police said they were interrogating both accused and further investigation was underway.
