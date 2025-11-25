Mumbai: Uddhav Thackeray Visits Ailing Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut at His Bhandup Home

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena UBT leader Sanjay Raut is currently on compulsory leave due to illness. He has not stepped out of his home for the past few days. Against this backdrop, former Maharashtra chief minister and party chief Uddhav Thackeray visited his residence in Bhandup, Mumbai, on Tuesday, November 25 to check on him.

Thackeray reached Raut’s Maitri bungalow around 2 pm, where MLA Sunil Raut welcomed him. Earlier in the morning, Legislative Council MLA Anil Parab had also visited Raut.

Raut was earlier arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Patra Chawl scam case, during which Uddhav Thackeray had visited his home and met his family. Thackeray has now visited him again as Raut’s health has deteriorated. Raut has been diagnosed with a serious illness, and doctors have advised him not to leave the house. He had informed supporters on social media that his condition had worsened and that he was undergoing treatment. He also said he had been instructed to avoid stepping out or mingling with crowds. Raut has stayed indoors since October 31.

Despite being seriously ill and under strict medical restrictions, Sanjay Raut stepped out of his home on November 17 to visit Shivaji Park on Balasaheb Thackeray’s death anniversary. Wearing a mask to avoid infection, he walked to the memorial with support from his brother Sunil Raut and paid his respects to the late Shiv Sena founder.