Mumbai: Vehicles vandalized in Mankhurd

A group of youths created a ruckus in the Mankhurd area and vandalized many vehicles on Sunday, said police.

As per the officials, around 30 persons, with swords, iron roads and wooden sticks, entered the new Mahada colony' and vandalized 20 to 25 vehicles in the area.

"It happened between 11 and 11.15 pm today. Around 15 to 20 people have vandalised the vehicles. The exact number of vehicles would be only declared after a proper investigation. Necessary steps and actions would be taken against the miscreants," said Police Inspector, Mahadev Koli.

The police force in the area was deployed immediately and the locals have been advised not to spread any rumours.

Further investigations are underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

