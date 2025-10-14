Mumbaikars can now register documents at any stamp office after jurisdictional curbs removed

Mumbai, Oct 14 In a bid to further improve the 'Ease of Doing Business', the Maharashtra Revenue Department has issued a gazette notification whereby document registration can now be done at any stamp office in Mumbai. The jurisdictional restriction has been removed.

“Citizens, businesses, and company owners in Mumbai and its suburbs can now register documents (Adjudication of Documents) at any of the six stamp offices in Mumbai, irrespective of their location. The earlier requirement to register documents only at the stamp office within the respective area of residence or business has now been eliminated,” said Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

He further stated, “Now, residents of Mumbai city and its suburbs can complete the document registration process for property agreements, lease agreements, inheritance deeds, and other important documents at any stamp office, including Borivali, Kurla, Andheri, Mumbai City, and the main stamp office near the Old Custom House (Stamp District Collector, Enforcement 1 and 2).”

The revenue department’s move comes days after it had launched 'one district one registration', whereby citizens can register their documents anywhere in the district. The revenue department is also contemplating 'one state one registration' very soon. This will facilitate citizens to register their documents anywhere in the state.

Stamp duty and registration fees are one of the key sources of states’ own revenue generation. The state had mobilised Rs 60,000 crore in 2024-25, and it has set a target of Rs 65,000 crore for 2025-26. Mumbai contributes nearly Rs 15,000 crore annually towards stamp duty and registration fees.

Bawankule last week announced that Land Survey cases will be resolved within 30 Days. The revenue department has already issued the gazette notification in this regard. “Sub-division, boundary demarcation, non-agricultural conversion, Gunthewari regularisation, joint land acquisition surveys, forest rights claim surveys, urban land surveys, village settlement surveys, and other surveys essential for securing property rights will now be completed expeditiously,” said Minister Bawankule.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor