Mumbai’s Tata Memorial Hospital receives hoax bomb threat via email

New Delhi, May 9 Amid escalating conflict between India and Pakistan, the Tata Memorial Hospital on Friday received a threatening email that turned out to be a hoax, according to Mumbai Police officials.

Authorities at the premier cancer centre received the mail at 9 am and immediately alerted the police.

While the mail raised serious concerns about security, the police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out searches. However, nothing was found.

"A hoax bomb mail threat was received at the Tata Memorial Hospital today morning. Nothing suspicious was found. Further legal process is going on," Mumbai police officials said.

The incident prompted a high alert at the facility. The hospital, which treats thousands of cancer patients daily, also initiated emergency protocols, including a precautionary evacuation of patients to safer areas within the facility.

The police are now trying to trace the Internet Protocol (IP) address of the email sender.

This comes amid the India-Pakistan conflict, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 tourists.

Earlier this week, authorities at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were placed on high alert after a bomb threat was made regarding an IndiGo flight arriving from Chandigarh.

The threat came via a phone call to the airport’s hotline, claiming a bomb was onboard the aircraft.

The IndiGo flight landed safely at the Mumbai airport and a bomb disposal squad, along with CISF personnel and local police, launched a full-scale search operation.

Meanwhile, the financial capital has been placed on high alert. Mumbai Police have intensified patrolling across the city's coastline.

Mumbai Police has also heightened security along coastal areas. People at Dadar Chowpatty are being asked to leave the coastline for safety reasons.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to hold a meeting with the senior officials during the day to review the preparedness.

The meeting comes after Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting with the Director Generals of the border guarding forces to assess the situation. He also discussed airport security with the Director General of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

