Mundka fire: 26 DNA samples collected from kin of deceased

New Delhi, May 16 A total of 26 DNA samples have taken from the kin of the deceased in the Mundka fire incident, an official said on Monday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sameer Sharma told that a total of 27 missing people list was prepared.

"We have collected 26 DNA samples to identify the deceased while one missing women's DNA sample is yet to be collected, as no blood relatives have been found so far," he said.

Twenty seven human lives were perished on May 13 in one of the deadliest tragedies that the national capital has seen in the recent years when a massive fire gutted a multi-storey building located near a metro station, charring to death 27 and wounding 12 people in west Delhi's Mundka area.

Even three days later, the medics were able to only identify eight of the 27 bodies that were recovered from the gutted building. The reason being most of the bodies were burnt to such an extent that, even it was difficult to establish whether the charred remains were of a man or a woman.

