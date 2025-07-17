Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal hails Surat’s second spot in Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards

Surat, July 17 Surat has once again reinforced its image as one of the cleanest cities in India, securing the second spot in the prestigious Swachh Survekshan 2024-25 Awards.

In a landmark recognition, the city also clinched the top position in the "Super Swachh League" - a new category introduced this year for cities with a population of over one million.

The awards, presented at a grand ceremony held at Vigyan Bhavan in New Delhi, were handed over by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu. Representing Surat at the event were State Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, Surat Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal, Mayor Dakshesh Mavani, and Standing Committee Chairman Rajan Patel. The achievement has brought immense pride not only to the city but also to the entire state of Gujarat.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Municipal Commissioner Shalini Agarwal said, “Today, Surat, Indore, and Navi Mumbai stand together in the Super Swachh League, a new elite category recognising the top-performing cities across India. It’s a moment of great pride for Surat to be part of this distinguished league.”

She credited this success to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the support of Gujarat’s Chief Minister, the efforts of the Union Urban Development Ministry, the Surat Municipal Corporation team, and most importantly, the active participation of Surat’s citizens.

“Surat is not just a city; it's an economic hub with a population of 8.5 million. People from across the country come here seeking economic opportunities. In a city with such a dynamic pace, maintaining cleanliness is a challenge, but Surat has turned this challenge into an opportunity,” Agarwal added.

The commissioner highlighted Surat’s innovative approach to waste management, calling it a model for the future of urban India.

“Our teams work day and night, treating waste as a resource. From segregating waste to converting it into useful products - biogas, construction materials, plastic roads, and more - we’ve adopted a circular economy model,” she said.

She also underlined the city's use of artificial intelligence and advanced technology for real-time waste tracking, segregation, and recycling processes. The integrated waste management system in Surat includes data analytics, smart sensors, and AI-driven decision-making that help monitor and improve cleanliness across the city.

“Clean cities are the backbone of a strong economy. As India progresses toward its vision of becoming a developed nation by 2047, campaigns like Swachh Bharat Mission will play a vital role,” she added.

“Turning waste into resources will not only ensure sustainable living but also create economic opportunities for millions.”

Agarwal emphasised that public participation is the key to Surat’s success.

“The people of Surat treat cleanliness as a collective responsibility. Their cooperation, awareness, and proactive involvement make a huge difference. This award belongs to them,” she said.

As the city gears up to set new benchmarks, the Surat Municipal Corporation plans to introduce more advanced technologies in waste management, expand its recycling infrastructure, and strengthen public engagement through awareness drives.

“Surat is on track to be a model city for India 2047,” Agarwal concluded.

“With our ongoing innovations and commitment to sustainability, we aim to contribute meaningfully to the national mission of a cleaner, healthier, and more prosperous India.”

With its impressive strides in cleanliness and sustainability, Surat continues to shine as a beacon of urban excellence, setting an example for cities across the country.

