Municipal Corporation polls: Punjab declares holiday in govt offices in Chandigarh

"Keeping in view the general elections of Municipal Corporation, Chandigarh (UT), the Punjab Government declared local holiday on December 24, 2021 (Friday) in its offices, boards, corporations and educational institutions located in Chandigarh," the state government said in a tweet.

Chandigarh Municipal Corporation Election will be held on December 24 and the counting of votes will take place on December 27.

( With inputs from ANI )

