Municipal corporator in J&K booked under PSA

Srinagar, Oct 6 A corporator of Srinagar municipal corporation (SMC) was on Friday booked under the harsh Public Safety Act (PSA).

SMC corporator, Aqib Renzu against whom there are seven FIRs of blackmail, rioting, sexual harassment and outraging modesty in different police stations of Srinagar city, was booked under the PSA and shifted to Kotbakwal jail in Jammu city, police said.

It must be mentioned that PSA was enacted in 1978 when the late Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah, founder of regional National Conference (NC), was the chief minister of J&K.

It was enacted to prevent timber smuggling and the first detainee under this harsh act was a timber smuggler known as Bub Khan of Ganderbal district.

The Act provides for detention of a person for two years without any trial.

Over the years, the Act came to be used against anti-national elements, habitual criminals and those involved in disturbing law and order.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor