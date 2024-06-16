Municipal officer shunted out after demolitions in front of Jagan’s house in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, June 16 A top municipal official of Hyderabad was transferred on Sunday, a day after the demolition of a few structures in front of former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's house in Hyderabad.

IAS officer Bhorkade Hemant Sahadeorao, Zonal Commissioner (Khairatabad Zone), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), was relieved from his post.

GHMC Commissioner K. Amrapali has directed him to report before the General Administration Department.

The action by the GHMC Commissioner came after the Telangana government took serious note of the demolitions without approval from the higher-ups.

The GHMC Zonal Commissioner, however, was reported to have ordered demolitions on a direction from a Telangana minister who resides near Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house at Lotus Pond in Jubilee Hills.

A few structures erected on the footpath in front of Jagan Mohan Reddy’s house were demolished on Saturday, triggering a controversy. The Town Planning staff of the GHMC used excavator machinery to bring down the structures, which were being used by security personnel, especially during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s visits to Hyderabad. These structures were constructed in 2019 after he became the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. The demolition was carried out a few days after Jagan Mohan Reddy lost power in the neighbouring state. His YSR Congress Party suffered the worst defeat as the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance stormed to power with a landslide victory.

