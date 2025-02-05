Municipal polls: 26 BJP leaders expelled in Vadodara for ‘indiscipline’

Vadodara, Feb 5 In a dramatic turn of events, as many as 26 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders were expelled from the party after they filed their nomination papers independently for the municipal elections, in Karjan Municipality, Vadodara district, violating party discipline.

The BJP leaders were upset as they were denied tickets following the announcement of candidates for all seats, leading to a major political shake-up

This rebellion posed a serious threat to the party’s reputation and electoral strategy. In response to this indiscipline, the Vadodara district BJP president took stringent action and expelled all 26 rebel leaders and workers from the party for a period of six years.

This decisive move has sent shockwaves across the political landscape.

The BJP leaders and workers who have been suspended from the party are Sumar Mahmadbhai Jamod, Jaibunisha Mehebubkhan Pathan, Dinesh Manubhai Vasava, Saroj Prakashbhai Vasava, Manu Mohanbhai Vasava, Renuka Rajeshbhai Patel, Deval Laxmanbhai Bharwad, Vanrajsinh Mehtapsinh Raulji, Dipmalakumari Hemrajsinh Rana, Digvijaysinh Ranjitsinh Atodariya, Yuvrajsinh Bharatsinh Raulji, Mitalben Devendrasinh Chavda, Bhupendra Chiman Patel, Kanti Kanjibhai Parmar, Mahendrasinh Ratansinh Chauhan, Pravinbhai Manibhai Solanki, Rameshbhai Karshanbhai Patel, Sanjay Magan Parmar, Harshad Gordhanbhai Chauhan, Bhikha Bapubhai Solanki, Kamlesh Jentibhai Parmar, Nitin Mohanbhai Vasava, Rajendrasinh Madhavsinh Chauhan, Sandip Raghunathbhai Parmar, Kiran Narsinhbhai Patel, and Jayanti Govindbhai Solanki.

Gujarat is gearing up for significant municipal elections scheduled on February 16.

These elections will encompass various local self-governance bodies, including the regular election of the Junagadh Municipal Corporation, regular and mid-term elections for 73 municipalities, the regular election of Kheda district panchayat, and regular elections for Kathlal, Kapadvanj, and Gandhinagar taluka panchayats.

Additionally, by-elections are slated for vacant seats across multiple municipal corporations, municipalities, district panchayats, and taluka panchayats.

The State Election Commission of Gujarat announced that voting will take place on February 16, with the counting of votes scheduled for February 18.

Notably, 27 per cent of seats will be reserved for Other Backward Classes (OBCs), in line with the state government's directives.

