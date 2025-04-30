Munipur Guv reviews law and order situation at high-level meeting

Imphal, April 30 Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday held a high-level security meeting and reviewed the overall law and order situation in the state, an official said.

A senior Home Department official said that the latest law and order situations of both valley and hill areas were thoroughly discussed and studied the recent developments in both the areas in the meeting, held at Raj Bhavan in Imphal.

Bhalla, a former Union Home Secretary, stressed the need for coordinated efforts among all security agencies to ensure peace and normalcy.

Manipur government's security advisor Kuldiep Singh, Director General of Police Rajiv Singh, General Officer Commanding (GOC), 57 Mountain Division Major Gen. S.S. Kartikeya, Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) (Intelligence) Ashutosh Kumar Sinha, ADGP (Law and Order) Lupheng Kailun, Joint Director, Intelligence Bureau, Navdeep Singh Grewal and officials from CRPF and BSF attended the meeting.

GOC 3 Corps Lt. Gen. Abhijit S. Pendharkar, Inspector General, Assam Rifles (South) Maj. Gen. Ravroop Singh and Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East) Maj. Gen. Suresh Kumar Bhambhu also attended the meeting via video conference.

Besides the top security officers, Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh, Commissioner (Home) N. Ashok Kumar also attended the meeting in virtual mode.

The official said that Army, Assam Rifles, CRPF, BSF, ITBP and Manipur Police are regularly conducting search and anti-insurgency operations in both valley and hilly districts and during the search operations regularly recovered huge sophisticated arms, IEDs, grenades, different types of ammunition and war-like stores.

Meanwhile, in an appeal, Manipur Police urged the people not to believe in rumours and be aware of fake videos.

"Any circulation of unfounded videos, etc., may be confirmed from the number of the central control room. Also, many fake posts are being circulated on social media. It is hereby cautioned that uploading of fake posts on social media will invite legal action," the appeal said.

The police continue to urge the public to return the looted arms, ammunition and explosives to the police or nearest security forces immediately. Amid the ethnic violence in Manipur, theft of cars and two-wheelers was reported, and 122 stolen cars and 20 two-wheelers have been recovered since April 16 from different places in the state.

The police official said that Manipur Police launched a special drive on April 16 for the recovery of stolen/snatched vehicles and two-wheelers from anti-social elements and attackers.

