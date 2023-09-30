Murder accused dies under mysterious circumstances in Bihar

Patna, Sep 30 A murder accused died under mysterious circumstances in Hajipur Sadar hospital in Bihar on Saturday after which his family members alleged that he passed away due to torture in police custody.

Vaishali police is currently tight lipped on this matter.

Ashok Rai, the accused in Honey Raj murder case, was brought to Sadar hospital after his health deteriorated in Hajipur prison on Friday night. He died around 2 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Talking to mediapersons, Ashok's father Balesar Rai said, "My son Ashok Rai, who was a financier in Hajipur, had bought a bike but its registration papers were not transferred. The bike was used to commit murder of Honey Raj. The Vaishali police arrested my son on the charge of murder and lodged him in jail. The police informed us that he died during treatment in Sadar hospital. When we reached Sadar hospital, Hajipur, his body was not there."

Balesar said, "The police personnel have threatened me with dire consequences if I give statements to mediapersons."

An eyewitnesses in the hospital said "the police force arrived around midnight and initiated lathicharge on the relatives of patients present in the hospital. A person named Nitish Kumar sustained a scull injury during the lathicharge."

Honey Raj was gunned down by four bike borne assailants on September 19 and a video in this regard went viral on social media on that occasion.

One of the bikes used in the commission of crime belongs to Ashok. On that basis, Vaishali police arrested Ashok Rai along with three others on the charge of murder.

“My son was kept in town police station and Ganga Bridge police station for couple of days and was subjected to third degree torture after his arrest,” Baleser Rai claimed.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor