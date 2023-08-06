Murder case against AAP's Haryana coordinator for Nuh violence

Chandigarh, Aug 6 A murder case has been registered against Ahmed Javed, the state coordinator of the Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana, in connection with the Nuh violence.

As per the FIR, Javed instigated the mob to kill Pradeep Kumar, a Bajrang Dal leader, during the violence on July 31 at Sohana.

Eyewitness Pawan Kumar, another Bajrang Dal activist, who was accompanying Pradeep Kumar when he was attacked, told the police that Javed stopped their vehicle along with a group of people and asked them to attack Pradeep, who was heading home after being rescued by the police from the Nalhar temple.

Meanwhile, curfew was relaxed in Nuh on Sunday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon.

The suspension of mobile Internet services has been extended until August 8.

The demolition drive in Nuh continued on the fourth day. Bulldozers demolished Hotel Sahara.

Officials said during the violence, stones were hurled from the rooftop of the hotel.

State Home Minister Anil Vij said 104 FIRs have been registered and 216 people arrested. Also 80 people have been detained on suspicion.

