Murder case of INLD leader Rathi transferred to CBI: Haryana Home Minister

Chandigarh, March 6 Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Wednesday said the murder case of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathi has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Vij told the media that Haryana Police had taken prompt action and arrested two people.

In a joint operation, the state Police and Delhi Police’s Special Cell nabbed two sharpshooters from Goa for killing Rathi.

The duo have been identified as Saurav and Ashish, believed to be associated with Kapil Sangwan a.k.a Nandu gang.

On February 25, INLD state chief and two-time legislator Rathi was shot dead along with a party worker by assailants in Jhajjar's Bahadurgarh town.

In response to questions about the hospitalisation of five people upon ingesting “mouth freshener” in Gurugram, Vij said relevant officials have been directed to investigate the matter thoroughly to determine what was found, where it was found, and where it was sourced from.

