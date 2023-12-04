Murder cases in India show marginal decline in 2022: NCRB data

New Delhi, Dec 4 The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) has released its latest data, indicating a marginal decrease in number of murder cases across India in 2022. As many as 28,522 FIRs for murder were registered, averaging 76 killings daily, down from 29,272 in 2021.

The primary motives behind these crimes were identified, with 'disputes' leading the tally at 9,962 cases, followed by 'personal vendetta or enmity' (3,761) and 'gain' (1,884).

The data revealed that 95.4% of murder victims were adults, with men constituting approximately 70% of the victims. In terms of age, 8,125 females and nine third-gender persons were among the victims.

Metropolitan cities witnessed a 3.9% increase in murder cases, reaching 2,031 in 2022.

The crime rate per lakh population stood at 2.1, while the charge sheeting in such cases was 81.5.

According to the NCRB report, Uttar Pradesh recorded the highest number of FIRs at 3,491, followed by Bihar (2,930), Maharashtra (2,295), Madhya Pradesh (1,978), and Rajasthan (1,834). Together, these five states accounted for 43.92% of murder cases in the country.

Conversely, Sikkim (9), Nagaland (21), Mizoram (31), Goa (44), and Manipur (47) reported the lowest number of murder cases in 2022.

Jharkhand topped the murder rate per lakh population at four with 1550 murder cases, followed by Arunachal Pradesh (3.6), Chhattisgarh, and Haryana (both 3.4), while Uttar Pradesh (1.5), Bihar (2.3), Maharashtra (1.8), Madhya Pradesh (2.3), and Rajasthan (2.3) fared comparatively better.

Among Union Territories, Delhi registered 509 cases of murder in 2022, followed by Jammu and Kashmir (99), Puducherry (30), Chandigarh (18), Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu (16), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (7), Ladakh (5), and Lakshadweep (0).

In Metropolitan cities, Bengaluru witnessed 173 murder cases in 2022, Mumbai 135, Lucknow 131, Patna 107 and Chennai 101.

