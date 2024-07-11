Murder in Delhi: Gym Owner Stabbed to Death by Group of Men in Bhajanpura, Attacked 21 Times On Face

A 28-year-old gym owner was stabbed to death by a group of men in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area, police said on Thursday, July 11. The victim, Sumit Chaudhary alias Prem, also ran a tour and travel business and was attacked outside his house in Gamri Extension late on Wednesday night.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North East) Joy Tirkey said Chaudhary was sitting outside his house when he got into a spat with three-four men. The men attacked him with a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the face, neck, chest and abdomen. There were more than 21 stab wounds on his face.

#WATCH | On the murder of a 28-year-old man in North East Delhi, DCP North East Delhi Joy Tirkey says, "This is an incident of 11:30 pm. The name of the deceased is Sumit, he is 28 years old and he runs a tour and travel and gym. Initial investigation has revealed that he was… pic.twitter.com/vuhiRFQ3dF — ANI (@ANI) July 11, 2024

Also Read | Mumbai BMW crash accused Mihir Shah admits he was driving, sent to 6 days police custody.

"This is an incident of 11:30 pm. The name of the deceased is Sumit, he is 28 years old and he runs a tour and travel and gym. Initial investigation has revealed that he was sitting outside the house of his acquaintance. 3-4 boys came, there was some altercation with them and then he was attacked with a knife. He was immediately taken to the hospital and he was declared dead there. We have registered a case of murder, we are investigating, we will catch the accused by evening," Tirkey said.

Chaudhary was taken to JPC Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. He was convicted in a case of attempt to murder and was out on bail, the DCP said.

CCTV footage is being scanned to identify the culprits, he said. Chaudhary is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son.