Murders have become common in TN under DMK: Annamalai

Chennai, Aug 3 Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai claimed on Saturday that murders have become common in the state under the DMK's rule.

In a social media post, the BJP leader expressed shock over the murder of an advocate Udhyakumar in Coimbatore on August 2.

He charged that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin who had promised to maintain law and order in the state has not taken any steps in this regard. The BJP leader, who is a former IPS officer, said that some ministers were speaking on normalising such murders. Annamalai in the post said,“ This is quite unacceptable ”.

He said that the state government was using the police only to target those who criticised the government instead of maintaining law and order.

Annamalai said“It is worrisome that the lives of politicians, advocates and common people in Tamil Nadu are under threat."

Udhayakumar, a 48-year-old lawyer, was found murdered in front of a poultry farm at Myleripalayam on the outskirts of Coimbatore on Friday afternoon.

He was a resident of Viswanathapuram near Saravanampatti in Coimbatore. The police said that he was allegedly abducted by a gang and after killing him they abandoned his body.

Tamil Nadu BSP president K. Armstrong was also murdered recently in Chennai.

A few days before Selvakumar, the BJP's Sivagangai district secretary was hacked to death. An AIADMK leader in Cuddalore district, ,Padmanabhan, was murdered while he was returning home after attending a function.

AIADMK leader and party spokesman Kovai Sathyan had also targeted the DMK government and said that lawlessness was at an all time high during the DMK rule under Chief Minister, M.K.Stalin.

