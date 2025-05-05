'Murshidabad Violence Was Planed, Won’t Tolerate Rioters': Mamata Banerjee

Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of West Bengal hit out at BJP and claimed that the violence that took place in Murshidabad after waqf board bill approval was planned and said that we would not tolerate people who initiated riots. On Monday Mamata Banerjee visited Murshidabad and said that whenever she carried out any political activity for her Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian all are equal and she don't want people of any religion to be attacked.

During speech Mamata said, "When I carry out any political activity, for me Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Christian all are equal. I don't want people of any religion to get attacked. Within one day of the incident the National Commission for Women arrived here. They did not go to Manipur, UP or Rajasthan. This incident has been orchestrated and it was well planned. Those who have provoked this violence, Bengal will not tolerate such people. I am not against anyone but I am against riots. Why are they so much perturbed over Jagannath Dham? In Odisha, Maharashtra people are being beaten up for speaking Bengali."

Mamata Banerjee claimed riots were being instigated, for which she was being unfairly blamed. She questioned the BSF's actions, stating their firing of shots escalated the situation. Addressing the BJP, she urged them to focus on border security instead of creating communal tensions, emphasizing that leaders shouldn't divide people. She expressed concern over the removal of victims before her visit, suspecting a conspiracy.

West Bengal CM's visit to Murshidabad, following tensions in the area, drew criticism from the BJP, who deemed it a delayed response. She justified her delay, stating she prioritized restoring peace before visiting, and had to attend a pre-scheduled Jagannath Dham program. She outlined her itinerary, including visiting Behrampur and Dhuliyan to provide compensation to victims and assess property damage, organizing a public distribution program in Suti, and returning to Kolkata on Wednesday.

BJP leader Dilip Ghosh criticized Banerjee's delayed visit, questioning her prior engagements with Imams and temple inaugurations while Hindus suffered in Murshidabad and Malda, forcing them to flee their homes and lose property. He alleged a cover-up, claiming the state government had already begun repairing damaged houses and temples to conceal the violence. He added that Banerjee had dismissed such violence.