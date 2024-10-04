Muscat-Bound Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport After Smoke Alert

Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala (October 4, 2024): An Air India Express flight bound for Muscat made an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram airport shortly after takeoff on Friday after smoke was reported in the aircraft.

According to reports, the IX-549 aircraft was called back when the pilot noticed smoke while taxiing for takeoff around 10:30 a.m. The aircraft was immediately taken to an isolated parking bay, where all 142 passengers and crew members were safely evacuated and returned to the terminal building.