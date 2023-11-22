Music album on ‘Ram Rajya’ to be released soon

Ayodhya, Nov 22 The Uttar Pradesh government will soon release a music album focused on the 11 episodes of Lord Ram’s life in Ayodhya after his return from exile.

The theme of the music album will be Ram’s ideal rule – ‘Ram Rajya’.

The Ayodhya Conservation and Development Fund Committee, chaired by Divisional Commissioner Gaurav Dayal, will supervise and produce the album.

Ayodhya District Magistrate Nitish Kumar, Chief Development Officer Anita Yadav and Sant Kabir Nagar District Magistrate Mahendra Singh Tanwar are members of the committee.

Besides popular singers, contacts have been established with renowned music composers for their consent to work on the music album, said officials.

Dayal said: “A meeting of the committee was held at my office and planning for the first phase of creating the music album based on the life of Ram was discussed. The album will focus on 11 episodes related to Lord Ram’s life in Ayodhya as the King, with lyrics from various renowned musicians.”

“Discussions were also held regarding collaboration with different music composers for the album’s production. We will soon contact different writers, poets and singers for the musical notes and songs.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor