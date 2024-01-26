Music Mastero Seshampatti T. Sivalingam conferred Padma Shri

Chennai, Jan 26 Music mastero Vidwan Seshampatti T.Sivalingam, a doyen in 'Nadaswaram', has been conferred with the Padma Shri-2024.

Seshampatti was an 'A' grade artist with the All India Radio and has performed across the world attending concerts and solo programmes.

He is the reciepient of the 'Kalaimamani' Award, the highest civilian award of Tamil Nadu.

He had also received the Sangeet Natak Akademi Award.

