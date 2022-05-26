Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar to donate PM Modi's Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award cash prize to PM Cares Fund

Musician Hridaynath Mangeshkar on Thursday decided to donate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award cash prize to PM Cares Fund.

Earlier on Wednesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked the musician to donate his cash prize component of the first-ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award to any charitable institution of the latter's choice.

"Such a gracious and noble gesture by our Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji, of donating the cash prize component of the 1st ever Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award to charity! Our Trust has decided to donate it to the PM Cares Fund," tweeted Mangeshkar.

PM Modi in his letter addressed to Mangeshkar said, "First and foremost, I would like to once again thank the Mangeshkar family for conferring me with the Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award. I will never forget the warmth and affection shown to me at the award function in Mumbai last month. It was unfortunate that I could not meet you due to your ill health, but Adinath managed the programme very well."

"As I rose to receive the award and made my remarks, I was overcome by a variety of emotions. Most of all, I was missing the presence of Lata Didi! It was when I was receiving the award that it fully dawned upon me that this time, I will be one Rakhi poorer during Raksha Bandhan," PM Modi added.

"The realisation hit me that I will no longer be receiving those phone calls enquiring about my health, asking me about my well-being, and discussing a variety of subjects with me," he further stated.

"The award came with a cash prize of Rs. 1 lakh. May I request you to donate the proceedings to any charitable institution of your choice? This amount could be used to bring a positive difference in the lives of others, something Lata Didi always wanted to do. I once again express my gratitude to the Mangeshkar family and pay my tributes to Lata Didi," he added.

Earlier on April 24, PM Modi received the first Lata Deenanath Mangeshkar Award in Mumbai.

( With inputs from ANI )

