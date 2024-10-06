Muslim artisans crafting Ravana effigies for Dussehra in Ajmer

New Delhi, Oct 6 In Rajasthan's Ajmer a team of Muslim artisans from Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur Sikri is working day and night to construct the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran for the grand Ravana Dahan event to take place on October 12.

Like every year the Ajmer Municipal Corporation in Rajasthan's Ajmer district will celebrate Dussehra with the grand Ravana Dahan event at the city's Patel Ground, where Ravana's effigy will be burned.

With Dussehra approaching, preparations are in full swing.

Shabbir Ahmed Farooqui, a resident of Fatehpur Sikri in Agra, has been creating these effigies for the last 30 years. He first came to Ajmer in 1993 to make Ravana's effigy and has been doing so ever since.

Farooqui mentioned that a team of 15 artisans, including his family members, are involved in building the effigies.

"This year, Ravana’s effigy will stand at 65 feet, while those of Kumbhkaran and Meghnath will be 45 feet tall. A replica of Lanka is also being constructed," he told IANS.

For the creation of these effigies, materials such as bamboo, waste paper pulp, rope, fabric, colours, coconut husk, jute, and crackers for the explosions are being used.

Shabbir Ahmed further informed that this year’s Ravana will feature special effects: it will blink its eyes, wave a sword with its hands, emit flames from its mouth, and have a spinning chakra in its navel. Moreover, Ravana’s 10 heads will fly off one by one, controlled by a remote."

Shabbir’s brother, Shakeel Ahmed Farooqui, added that the Ajmer Municipal Corporation has allotted them Rs 4 lakh to make the effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, and Kumbhkaran. Due to the late issuance of the contract by the corporation, the team has been working around the clock to complete the effigies on time.

This year, Dussehra will be celebrated on October 12. As Saturday marks the fourth day of the Navratri festival, with limited time remaining for Dussehra, artisans are racing to complete the effigy before the deadline.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor