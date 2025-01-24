Muslim groups in Karnataka demand religion-based budgeting, alleges BJP

Bengaluru, Jan 24 The BJP has raised serious objections to a meeting between Muslim community leaders and Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, where the delegation sought increased budgetary allocations for minorities. The BJP alleges that such demands amount to religion-based budgeting.

Amit Malviya, BJP’s National Information and Technology Department head and a member of the party's National Executive, criticized the move on social media platform X. He wrote, “This kind of Muslim assertion and religion-based demands led to India’s partition along religious lines in 1947. We can’t afford it again.”

"A delegation of Muslim community leaders, including Ministers Rahim Khan, Zameer Ahmed Khan, and the Chief Minister’s Political Secretary Naseer Ahmed, met with Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to request increased funding for minorities in the State Budget,” Amit Malviya stated.

Referring to a statement of former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, Malviya alleged, "Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, who helmed the Congress-led UPA for 10 years, had stated that Muslims have the first right to India’s resources. In Karnataka, the Muslim community is now demanding their share in return for supporting the Congress."

In what Malviya called a "brazen display of minority appeasement," Minister for Waqf and Housing Zameer Ahmad Khan’s office reportedly circulated details of the meeting to the media.

The BJP and JD(S) have accused the Congress-led Karnataka government of engaging in minority appeasement and sidelining Hindus. The Congress, however, defends its allocations, arguing that they are aimed at welfare and development.

In the 2024-25 State Budget, the Congress government allocated Rs 3,000 crore for the welfare of the Muslim community, prompting criticism from opposition parties. Responding to allegations of appeasement, Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said, “In a Rs 3.71 lakh crore budget, can’t we allocate even 1 per cent for Muslims? We have provided Rs 3,000 crore for schools and development. What’s wrong with that?”

Looking ahead, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is set to present the 2025-26 Budget in March, which is expected to cross Rs 4 lakh crore. It will mark Siddaramaiah’s 16th budget as Finance Minister.

Meanwhile, Karnataka Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka criticized the state government, accusing it of planning to borrow Rs 1 lakh crore for the budget and failing to deliver on development. He claimed that even Congress MLAs privately acknowledge the lack of progress, while issues like crime, bank robberies, and cattle-related violence remain rampant.

The state government also faces challenges in funding its flagship "five guarantee" schemes, a key component of the Congress party's national agenda, amidst increasing fiscal pressures.

