Muslim woman marries Bajrang Dal activist in K’taka; Hindutva brigade celebrates 'reverse love jihad'

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Dec 8 Hindutva activists in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Friday celebrated the marriage of a Muslim woman to a Bajrang Dal activist.

The Hindutva activists from Surathkal town in Dakshina Kannada posted messages on social media claiming that "Ayesha has become Akshatha".

They also shared a photograph of the couple on social media, in which they could be seen dressed in traditional Hindu attire.

This incident is likely to stir a controversy in the communally-sensitive region. The couple is expected to appear before the Surathkal police station on Friday evening.

As per reports, Prashanth Bhandari, a Bajrang Dal activist, has married Ayesha, a local girl. Both live in the same locality and were in a relationship for the past three years.

On November 30, Prashanth had sought permission from Ayesha's mother to marry her daughter, to which she had insisted that she would take a decision after consulting her family members. The same evening, the couple had disappeared following which Ayesha's parents had filed a police complaint.

Prashanth is reportedly a history-sheeter who had earlier been booked at the Surathkal police station.

