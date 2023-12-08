Muslim woman marries Bajrang Dal activist in K’taka; Hindutva brigade celebrates 'reverse love jihad'
December 8, 2023
Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Dec 8 Hindutva activists in Karnataka's Dakshina Kannada district on Friday celebrated the marriage of a Muslim woman to a Bajrang Dal activist.
The Hindutva activists from Surathkal town in Dakshina Kannada posted messages on social media claiming that "Ayesha has become Akshatha".
They also shared a photograph of the couple on social media, in which they could be seen dressed in traditional Hindu attire.
This incident is likely to stir a controversy in the communally-sensitive region. The couple is expected to appear before the Surathkal police station on Friday evening.
As per reports, Prashanth Bhandari, a Bajrang Dal activist, has married Ayesha, a local girl. Both live in the same locality and were in a relationship for the past three years.
On November 30, Prashanth had sought permission from Ayesha's mother to marry her daughter, to which she had insisted that she would take a decision after consulting her family members. The same evening, the couple had disappeared following which Ayesha's parents had filed a police complaint.
Prashanth is reportedly a history-sheeter who had earlier been booked at the Surathkal police station.
