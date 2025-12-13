Muslims being wronged: NDA ally leader says ‘discriminatory attitude’ not justified

New Delhi, Dec 13 Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar faction) Minority Cell chief Syed Jalaluddin on Saturday said that despite being part of a party aligned with the NDA, he feels that Muslims in the country are being “discriminated against”. He also criticised the release of the film ‘Dhurandhar’, alleging that it projects Muslims in a “negative light”.

Syed Jalaluddin also praised Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind chief Maulana Mahmood Madani for his recent statement on ‘jihad’, saying that the cleric has consistently articulated the emotions and pain of the Muslim community.

Amid the political controversy surrounding Maulana Madani’s remarks in recent days, Syed Jalaluddin, speaking to IANS, said, “I completely agree with the Maulana’s statement. The Maulana has repeatedly brought to the forefront the feelings and pain of the community, and we appreciate this. What he has said is absolutely correct.”

He further clarified that his remarks should not be misunderstood as support for the narrative of “love jihad”.

“I am talking about the fact that the situation in the country has become such that Muslims are feeling helpless and distressed. ‘Jihad’ does not mean that Muslims should pick up swords and start killing people. ‘Jihad’ means raising your voice against injustice,” he said.

The NCP leader reiterated that even though he belongs to a party that is part of the NDA, he believes Muslims are being unfairly treated.

“Even though I am part of a party that is part of the NDA government, I believe that Muslims are being wronged. A discriminatory attitude is being adopted towards Muslims, which is not justified,” he said.

Commenting on the arrests made in the Delhi blast case, Syed Jalaluddin said that the investigation must strictly adhere to legal procedures. “Whoever is involved in this case should be subjected to a complete and fair investigation according to the law, but if action is taken against someone merely to harass them, then it cannot be considered justified. Innocent people should not be harassed in this matter,” he added.

Speaking further on the film ‘Dhurandhar’, Syed Jalaluddin said, “It is unfortunate that this has become a trend these days. Films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ and ‘The Kerala Story’ are made with the intention of misrepresenting Muslims. I strongly condemn this mentality and this way of thinking. Stop portraying Muslims negatively in every way. Attempts are being made to tarnish the image of Muslims through films like ‘Dhurandhar’.”

