'Muslims don't vote for JD(U)', says Union Minister Lalan Singh

Patna, Nov 25 Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan, popularly known as Lalan Singh, has claimed that despite the Nitish government's several welfare schemes for the minority community, "Muslims do not vote for JD(U)".

Addressing a JD(U) workers' conference at Langat Singh College in Muzaffarpur on Sunday, the Minister highlighted several reforms implemented during CM Nitish's tenure that have benefitted the minority community, contrasting them with the conditions during the Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi's government.

"During the Lalu-Rabri era, madrasa teachers earned only Rs 4,000 per month. Under Nitish Kumar's leadership, their salaries have been aligned with the recommendations of the Seventh Pay Commission, reflecting significant improvement in their financial standing," Union Minister Singh said.

He emphasised that CM Nitish has prioritised the development of the minority community through measures like enhanced education and welfare schemes. However, Union Minister Singh lamented that these efforts have not translated into votes for Nitish Kumar or the JD-U.

He criticised the political preferences of the minority community, claiming that the parties they support have not contributed to their development.

In his remarks, he called upon party workers to recognise the realities of electoral dynamics, stating, "Do not be under any illusion that the minority community votes for Nitish Kumar."

However, JD(U) leader Mohammad Jamal has countered Union Minister Singh's assertion, stating that Bihar's minority community stands firmly with Chief Minister Nitish.

"The Muslim community not only supports CM Nitish's leadership but also votes for the JD(U) in elections, citing recent examples to back his claims. The recent Belaganj Assembly by-election is evidence of the minority community's support for JD(U).

He also highlighted instances from the Lok Sabha elections, where a significant number of votes from the minority community were cast in favour of JD(U) candidates in constituencies like Sitamarhi and Sheohar.

Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) state spokesperson Ejaz Ahmed has strongly criticised Union Minister Singh's comments on the minority community's voting patterns, accusing the JD(U) of aligning itself with the Bharatiya Janata Party and promoting "divisive" ideologies in Bihar.

