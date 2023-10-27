'Muslims No. 1 in crime', Ajmal firm on his stand despite criticism

Guwahati, Oct 26 Despite criticism from several sections, Badruddin Ajmal, the Chief of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF), is firm on his stand that the crime rates among Muslims are quite high and in any jail, majority of criminals are found to be from Muslim community.

Ajmal on Thursday said that he did not say anything wrong.

According to him, due to the lack of education, the crime tendency among Muslims is high.

He said, "Many Muslims have become leaders in the past by deceiving the people of their community. They did nothing to impart education to Muslims. On the contrary, they made Muslims slaves and did politics."

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in Assam Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, said, "If any MLA from Badruddin Ajmal's party raises these words in the Assembly, we will give proper answer to it. The AIUDF Chief has the habit of saying controversial things. It is not at all new."

Senior advocate of Gauhati High Court Hafiz Rashid Ahmed Chowdhury asked, "Badruddin Ajmal is a long-time MP. But what has he done so far for reforms in Muslim society?"

According to him, Ajmal's statements are benefitting those who were doing Hindutva politics.

"I believe that there is a political agenda behind Ajmal's controversial comments," Chowdhury added.

Earlier, while attending a function at a private college in Assam's Goalpara district previous week, Ajmal said, "Crimes like robbery, dacoity, rape, loot -- we are No.1 in all. We are also No.1 in going to jail. Our children find no time to go to schools and colleges, but find enough time to gamble, to cheat others. For all such wrong things -- ask who's involved? It's Muslims."

"People are now going to the moon but we (Muslims) are doing a Ph.D. on how to go to jail. It is sad," the AIUDF leader said.

