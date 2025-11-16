Mute and deaf Bengal fisherman dies in Bangladesh jail

Kolkata, Nov 16 A fisherman from Kakdwip in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district died in a Bangladeshi jail, said the police on Sunday.

The fisherman was identified as Babul Das (25), who hails from the West Gangadharpur area of ​​Kakdwip.

Das, mute and deaf since birth, was arrested along with other fishermen for allegedly violating the India-Bangladesh international waters.

As soon as news of the fisherman's death reached here on Saturday night, his family members broke down.

According to sources, it was learnt that Das, who was an undertrial, died of a heart attack, and his family was informed by the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata. However, the family expressed doubts over the cause of death.

According to police sources, on July 13, two trawlers named 'FB Mangalchandi' and 'FB Jhar' from Kakdwip in South 24 Parganas were seized by the Bangladesh Navy on charges of venturing into Bangladeshi waters.

About 34 Indian fishermen were apprehended. The two trawlers had set out from Kakdwip to catch Hilsa in the deep sea. The Bangladesh Navy handed over the arrested fishermen to the police of Mongla Port Police Station in Bangladesh.

On July 15, the fishermen were arrested, and a case was registered at the said police station. The Bagerhat court ordered that the arrested fishermen be remanded in judicial custody. Since then, they have been in Bangladeshi jails as undertrial prisoners.

The deceased's brother, Basudeb Das, told a section of media persons on Sunday that they first received the news through the Harwood Point Coastal Police Station on Saturday.

He said the family is in a state of confusion over the cause of his death.

Although the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission also confirmed the news of his death over the phone, Bablu's brother said, "Although Dada was mute and deaf, he did not have any other physical illness. On the contrary, he was quite healthy and strong. This death is suspicious. We fear that he was tortured to death in jail. We want to bring the body to Kakdwip and conduct a second autopsy."

After receiving the news, Sundarban Shramjivi Matsya Union Secretary Satinath Patra met the family. He gave assurance that Babul's body will be returned to the family as soon as possible.

"The news of the death of the fisherman, who was imprisoned in Bangladesh, due to a heart attack, is sad. We will try our best to bring his body back to the country," Patra said.

