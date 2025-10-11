Muttaqi attends Delhi think tank event, enthralls audience with mention of Tagore's Kabuliwala

New Delhi, Oct 11 Afghanistan's Foreign Minister, Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi interacted with Indian analysts and experts, during an event organised by the Vivekananda International Foundation (VIF) in New Delhi. The packed gathering, which also included many noted female scholars, was enthralled as Muttaqi spoke on his country's deep relationship with India.

"The conversation underscored the deep economic, historical, cultural, and civilizational ties between the two countries. His mention of Rabindranath Tagore's Kabuliwala struck a poignant chord with the audience," the New Delhi-based think tank specialising in foreign affairs, national security and strategy and public policy posted on X along with several images from the interaction.

The Afghan Foreign Minister is currently on a seven-day visit to India with an aim to further strengthen the historic relations between both countries.

On Saturday, Muttaqi visited the historic Darul Uloom Deoband in Uttar Pradesh, holding discussions with religious scholars at the Islamic seminary.

This was the first visit by a senior Taliban leader to Darul Uloom Deoband since the regime change in Afghanistan.

Darul Uloom Deoband holds significant symbolic and ideological relevance for the Taliban. Many senior Taliban leaders studied at Darul Uloom Haqqania in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, an institution modeled after the Deoband.

On Sunday, Muttaqi will travel to Agra to visit the iconic Taj Mahal, followed by meetings with Indian business and industry leaders at an event hosted by a leading chamber of commerce in New Delhi the next day.

Muttaqi's visit, initially scheduled weeks earlier, was delayed due to the lack of a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) travel ban exemption. However, India’s Ministry of External Affairs confirmed last week that the UNSC Committee has now granted the exemption, allowing the visit to proceed.

On Friday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar met his Afghanistan counterpart in New Delhi as both held discussions on India's support for Afghanistan's development, bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity-building besides several other issues.

EAM Jaishankar noted that Muttaqi's visit to India marks an "important step" in advancing bilateral ties. He also announced the handing over of five ambulances to Afghanistan.

Following the talks, EAM Jaishankar in a post on X wrote, "Pleased to meet FM Mawlawi Amir Khan Muttaqi of Afghanistan today in New Delhi. This visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring India-Afghanistan friendship. Discussed India’s support for Afghanistan’s development, our bilateral trade, territorial integrity and independence, people-to-people ties and capacity building. India will upgrade its Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India."

"Also handed over 5 Ambulances to FM Muttaqi. This is part of the larger gift of 20 ambulances, and other medical equipment reflecting our long standing support for Afghan people," EAM Jaishankar wrote in another post on X.

In his opening remarks during his meeting with Muttaqi, EAM Jaishankar had expressed New Delhi's commitment to Afghanistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence and announced India's upgradation of Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy. He recalled the talks held with Afghan Foreign Minister after the April 22 Pahalgam attack and earthquake in Kunar and Nangarhar.

"India is fully committed to the sovereignty, territorial integrity and independence of Afghanistan. Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development, as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s Technical Mission in Kabul to the status of Embassy of India," he said.

Emphasising that Kabul has always valued good relations with India, Muttaqi also assured that Afghanistan won't allow its territory to be used against other countries.

“During the American occupation, there were many ups and downs; however, we never gave statements against India and always valued good relations with India. We will not allow any troops to threaten or use our territory against others. This is a challenge for the region, and Afghanistan is at the forefront of this struggle. The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is for the common prosperity of both nations,” said Muttaqi during his meeting with EAM Jaishankar.

Calling India "the first responder", the Afghan Foreign Minister expressed gratitude to India for providing humanitarian assistance during the earthquake in Afghanistan.

"In the recent earthquake in Afghanistan, India was the first responder. Afghanistan looks at India as a close friend. Afghanistan wants relations based on mutual respect, trade and people-to-people relations," he stated.

Expressing gratitude to India for its hospitality, the Afghan Foreign Minister said, "India is a historic and important country of this region. We have had long civilisational and people-to-people ties for centuries, and it is not limited to geography but extends to culture, business, and other avenues that bind both the countries together."

Muttaqi further said that Afghanistan stands ready to create a mechanism of understanding between the two countries to work towards strengthening the relationship.

