Muzaffarnagar Accident: 4 from Gujarat Killed, 1 Injured After Car En Route to Kedarnath Falls Off Flyover (VIDEO)

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (June 30, 2025): Four men from Gujarat died and one was critically injured after their car lost control and fell off a flyover near Rampur Tiraha on the Panipat-Khatima bypass on Monday. According to police, the accident took place around 4.30 p.m. when an Innova car carrying five friends broke through the iron railing of the flyover and plunged nearly 20 feet into a nearby field.

Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh: Four people from Gujarat died and one was injured in a tragic road accident, when their Innova car overturned from a flyover. The group was en route to Kedarnath. The car lost control at high speed and plunged 20–30 feet into a field. Police reached… pic.twitter.com/ms4ScQdJdI — IANS (@ians_india) June 30, 2025

According to the media reports, he victims were on their way to visit the Kedarnath temple. All five hailed from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. The deceased have been identified as Bharat, 31, Amit, 35, Karan, 33, and Vipul. The driver, 32-year-old Jigar, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at the district hospital.

The crash occurred at a sharp turn connecting the Delhi-Dehradun National Highway with the Panipat-Khatima route. Police and local residents rushed to the scene after hearing the crash and calls for help. The car was completely wrecked.

Personnel from the Chapar police station reached the site and began rescue operations with the help of villagers. The victims were pulled from the vehicle and taken to the hospital, where four were declared dead on arrival. Police used a hydra crane to recover the damaged car from the field.