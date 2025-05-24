Muzaffarpur Horror: Man Kills Mother's Lover Over Illicit Affair, Buries Body in Field

A chilling murder case has come to light from the Turki police station area in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, where a young man allegedly killed his mother’s lover and buried the body in a field. The accused, identified as Avinash, a resident of Chhajan village, has been arrested by the police. According to officials, Avinash was disturbed for years over his mother’s illicit relationship with the victim, 26-year-old Jeetu. On the night of May 7, a confrontation turned violent when Jeetu allegedly tried to force his way into Avinash’s house. After an altercation, Jeetu fled toward a nearby field, where Avinash chased him down. In a fit of rage, Avinash struck Jeetu on the head with a bamboo stick, fatally injuring him.

To conceal the crime, Avinash reportedly returned home, retrieved a spade, dug a pit in the field, and buried Jeetu’s body. He also destroyed the victim’s mobile phone and discarded it in nearby bushes.

Jeetu had been missing since May 7. After several failed attempts to locate him, his wife filed a missing persons report at the Turki police station on May 20. Two days later, local villagers spotted something suspicious in a field. Upon investigation, police discovered human remains, with a leg partially exposed from the soil. Authorities identified the body based on clothing and a belt found on the deceased. During the investigation, police traced the murder back to Avinash, who was taken into custody. He later confessed to the crime during interrogation. The spade used and the broken mobile phone were recovered from the scene.

Police revealed that Avinash’s mother and Jeetu had been involved in a relationship for several years. About five years ago, Avinash reportedly caught the two in a compromising situation, which left him mentally distressed. According to police, this led to years of emotional turmoil and growing resentment toward Jeetu. SDPO Animesh Chandra Gyani confirmed that the victim's wife had reported him missing on May 20. Investigations revealed that Jeetu was involved in an illicit relationship, which had previously drawn local attention. In an earlier incident, Jeetu had allegedly been caught misbehaving with the same woman.

Following the confession, Avinash was arrested and sent to jail. The police have registered a case, and further investigation is ongoing.