Muzaffarpur-Pune Special Train Derails in Bihar, No Casualties Reported (Watch Video)

The Muzaffarpur-Pune Special train derailed in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Saturday evening, according to sources. The incident occurred near Muzaffarpur railway station, where the engine of the train went off the tracks. While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, train movement along the route has been suspended following the derailment.

Initial reports from railway authorities indicate that the engine was undergoing a routine setting process when three pairs of wheels derailed. Restoration efforts are currently in progress to bring the derailed engine back onto the tracks.

Railway sources reported that the engine of special train number 05389, traveling from Muzaffarpur to Pune, derailed near Muzaffarpur railway station. Following the incident, railway officials promptly arrived at the scene, and efforts are underway to restore the engine to the tracks.

It is important to note that this incident comes just days after four wagons of a goods train traveling from Bhilai derailed between Muzaffarpur and Samastipur in Bihar on Wednesday.