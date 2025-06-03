Muzaffarpur rape case: PMCH Deputy Superintendent removed, SKMCH Superintendent suspended

Patna, June 3 The Bihar government has taken major disciplinary action in the case of the Muzaffarpur minor Dalit girl’s sexual assault, whose tragic death has triggered widespread outrage across the state.

Under pressure from the opposition and amid a scathing public backlash, the Health Department has relieved Dr. Abhijit Singh, Deputy Superintendent-in-Charge of Patna Medical College and Hospital (PMCH), of his duties and suspended Dr. Kumari Vibha, Superintendent of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), Muzaffarpur.

In its official order, the Health Department cited gross negligence and administrative failure as reasons for both actions.

Dr. Abhijit Singh was found to have failed in discharging his administrative responsibilities at PMCH.

The department noted prima facie evidence indicating that his failure directly affected the handling of the victim's treatment upon her arrival at the hospital.

Dr. Kumari Vibha, on the other hand, was held accountable for violating the referral policy and displaying extreme insensitivity during the victim's treatment at SKMCH.

The department stated that she failed to comply with duty norms, leading to severe lapses in medical care.

As a result, Dr. Singh has been removed from his post with immediate effect, and Dr. Vibha has been suspended under Rule 9 of the Bihar Government Servant (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 2005.

Her headquarters during the suspension will be the Health Department office in Patna.

A charge sheet will be prepared against her based on the findings of the ongoing investigation.

The victim, a minor Dalit girl from Muzaffarpur, was sexually assaulted and later transferred to PMCH, Patna, for advanced treatment.

However, upon arrival, she was allegedly kept in an ambulance for nearly four hours due to a lack of timely medical response, which ultimately led to her death.

The incident not only highlighted the failings of Bihar’s healthcare system but also reignited debates around the state of law and order and caste-based violence.

The opposition parties, including the RJD, Congress, and Jan Suraaj, had accused the Nitish Kumar-led government of both lawlessness and administrative negligence, demanding the resignation of Health Minister Mangal Pandey.

The incident and its mishandling became a rallying point for critics of the government, further amplified by protests and statements calling for systemic reforms.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor