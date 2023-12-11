Muzaffarpur woman becomes pregnant thrice after family planning procedures!

Patna, Dec 11 In a unique case in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district, a woman, who underwent surgery for family planning in 2015, became pregnant thrice since then.

The victim is a native of Gaighat in Muzaffarpur. Married in 2003, she had 4 kids when she underwent the surgery in 2015 during health check-up camp.

After that, she became pregnant in 2018 and when her husband complained about it to the Civil Surgeon, the official had given the assurance of medical check-up.

After two years in 2020, she once again became pregnant and delivered a baby girl. At that time, the then Civil Surgeon had given the compensation of Rs 6,000 for negligence.

The victim once again became pregnant in 2023 and her husband again complained to the Civil Surgeon on Monday.

The district officials are tight-lipped in the matter and say that the family planning surgery did not happen in their tenure and hence, they cannot comment on it. The Civil Surgeon however has set up an inquiry into the matter.

