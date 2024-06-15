MVA lacks ideological commitment as its sole aim is to get power: Shiv Sena

Mumbai, June 15 Hours after the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) held a joint press conference declaring their resolve to dislodge the MahaYuti government, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena on Saturday claimed that the MVA partners are dreaming for power in the state with every party leader vying for the post of Chief Minister.

Shiv Sena Secretary Kiran Pawaskar claimed that the MVA's commitment is not to the people's issues but only to the seat of power.

He further claimed that the MVA is without an ideological commitment as their sole aim to get power.

"Congress and Sharad Pawar are old and ideologically complementary parties. They got a total of 22 seats in the Lok Sabha while Shiv Sena (UBT) won only nine seats. In the coming days, both the parties will come together and outpace the Shiv Sena (UBT)," he claimed.

