MVA to launch Maha poll campaign at Mumbai rally today (LD)

Mumbai, Nov 6 The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP) will launch the poll campaign in Maharashtra with events in Nagpur and Mumbai on Wednesday.

Congress President and Leader of Opposition (Rajya Sabha) Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi were reaching Nagpur to attend the 'Samvidhan Sanman Sammelan' (Honour Constitution Meeting), organised there.

Rahul Gandhi will start the state trip by paying homage at Deekshabhoomi, where the Chief Architect of the Constitution B. R. Ambedkar and over four lakhs of his followers embraced Buddhism 68 years ago, around noon.

Later, he will take part in the 'Honour Constitution Meeting' and interact with the participants at Kavivarya Suresh Bhat Auditorium.

This afternoon, along with Kharge and other top leaders, Rahul Gandhi shall arrive in Mumbai for a massive MVA public rally - Swabhiman Sabha - at the Bandra Kurla Complex, said Congress Chief Spokesperson Atul Londhe.

"This evening we shall unveil the Congress' guarantees for the people of Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections, highlight the corrupt dealing of the ruling Mahayuti alliance government, how they have mortgaged the pride of Maharashtra to Gujarat, its various acts detrimental to the state, etc," informed Londhe.

The MVA leaders are expected to give a firm retort to what it said were the "fake narratives" of the Bharatiya Janata Party-MahaYuti regime in the state, plus detail how the Congress guarantees have been implemented in Karnataka and Telangana, and the manner in which the same would be executed in Maharashtra.

The opposition rally at BKC grounds shall be attended/addressed by Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Nationalist Congress Party (SP) President Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray, state NCP (SP) chief Jayant R. Patil and heads of other parties in the alliance.

Today's (Wednesday) rally will be the first formal joint campaign launch for the MVA-INDIA bloc, followed by more such combined rallies planned in different parts of the state, said a party leader in Mumbai.

Assembly elections in Maharashtra are scheduled on November 20.

