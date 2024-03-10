My alliance is only with the people of Bihar, says Chirag Paswan

Patna, March 10 Lok Janshakti Party-Ram Vilas (LJPR) President Chirag Paswan on Sunday asserted that his alliance is only with the people of Bihar.

Addressing a rally in Sahebganj block in Vaishali Lok Sabha constituency, he said: "I have an alliance only with the people of Bihar and if anyone is thinking that he would bend or break me, then he is living in misconception. Chirag Paswan is the son of a lion. He will not bend or break before anyone."

"I have no desire for power at present or in future. I have an alliance only with the people of Bihar. Besides them, I have no other commitment," he said.

Chirag Paswan also attacked the current state government, saying that the state was not robbed by one party but several parties had looted it in the past.

"Many governments came to Bihar but its status did not improve. In fact, It is heading towards ruination. Now, the election is coming and leaders will come before the people of Bihar. I want to appeal to people to ask questions about the promises they made in the previous election. The public should identify those leaders who have not fulfilled the promises," he said.

After the rally, Chirag Paswan returned to Patna and went to Delhi. Interacting with media persons at Patna airport, he said that seat-sharing will be finalised soon. "Our discussion on the number of seats and constituencies has already been completed. It is a matter of time before we announce it jointly," he said.

