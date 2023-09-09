My arrest is 'undemocratic, unconstitutional', says Chandrababu Naidu

Amaravati, Sept 9 Telugu Desam Party (TDP) supremo and former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, N. Chandrababu Naidu on Saturday said that his arrest was "undemocratic and unconstitutional".

While being arrested by the state CID under the Prevention of Corruption Act in in Nandyal district, Naidu maintained that “the authorities are not showing evidence of prima facie wrongdoing or involvement in the case".

“I am being targeted as I am raising people’s issues,” Naidu claimed.

The TDP supremo was arrested at around 6 a.m. in the morning by the CID team headed by the Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Dhananjayudu in connection with the Skill Development Corporation corruption case.

Meanwhile, security has been tightened across Andhra Pradesh as party workers have gathered in large numbers across the state to protest Naidu's arrest.

During an interaction with the public at Rayadurgam in Anantapur district recently, Naidu, who is also the Opposition leader in the state Assembly, had claimed that he could be arrested sometime soon.

"Today or tomorrow they could arrest me. They may even attack me. Not one, they will do many atrocities," Naidu had stated directly attacking the state's YSRCP government led by the Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

He had given a call that at least one person from each household should be prepared to make sacrifices for the state and face the atrocious regime.

Naidu claimed that he had lived a steadfast life and claimed that nobody dared to file a suit against him in 45 years, and added that there was no proof or evidence against him.

Late Chief Minister late YS Rajasekhar Reddy had allegedly filed several cases against him but had failed to cause any damage.

The TDP supremo had maintained that he will never compromise and stated that his journey would continue until justice is achieved. He had proclaimed that those who commit injustice will be buried in the sands of time.

He also claimed that his party was going to get a mandate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

As he was arrested on Saturday morning, the CID served Naidu a notice which read: "It is to inform you that you have been arrested...U/s (under section) 120(B), 166, 167, 418, 420, 465, 468, 471, 409, 201, 109 r/w 34 & 37 IPC and Sec 12, 13 (2) r/w 13 (1) (c) and (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act, 1998 of CID."

According to the notice, Naidu cannot be released on bail as "it is a non-bailable offence".

However, the notice added that he can seek bail through court only.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor