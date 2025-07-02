My family has raised flag against Cong for 100 years: Hemant Khandelwal after taking BJP command in MP

Bhopal, July 2 “For the last 100 years, my family has been raising its flag against the Congress,” declared Hemant Khandelwal as he formally assumed charge as the new president of the Madhya Pradesh unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

His words, steeped in legacy and defiance, set the tone for a leadership transition that blends generational continuity with organisational discipline.

Khandelwal, elected unopposed, addressed a packed gathering of party workers and senior leaders at the BJP’s state headquarters in Bhopal. He recounted how his grandfather had defeated the Congress in 1930 to form the “Gareeb Dal” and became president of the Nagar Palika. His granduncle, G.D. Khandelwal, served as a minister in the constitutional government, while his father, Vijay Kumar Khandelwal, was a four-time Member of Parliament and held the post of BJP treasurer for over a decade.

“I do not claim any special qualification,” he said with humility.

“I am an ordinary karyakarta. This is the Bharatiya Janata Party -- a party that assigns responsibility based on merit and dedication,” he said.

He went on to underscore the party’s internal cohesion, stating, “There is discipline in our party. Such big elections are held, and all the prominent people file the same nomination. I challenge the Congress -- if you can conduct even your ward elections with this level of unity, we will respect you.”

The event was attended by a formidable array of BJP stalwarts, including Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, Union Ministers Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narendra Singh Tomar, Deputy Chief Ministers Rajendra Shukla and Jagdish Devda, and senior leaders Kailash Vijayvargiya and Narottam Mishra.

Their presence underscored the high-level endorsement of Khandelwal’s leadership and the significance of the moment.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, who had proposed Khandelwal’s name for the post, praised the party’s tradition of democratic consensus and ideological clarity.

“This is not just a change in leadership -- it is a reaffirmation of our values,” he said.

“Hemantji’s appointment reflects the BJP’s commitment to disciplined organisation and grassroots strength,” he said.

After 1,964 days at the helm, Khajuraho MP V.D. Sharma handed over the reins to Khandelwal, marking a strategic shift in the party’s state leadership.

With both the chief minister and the new party president being sitting MLAs with strong RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) backgrounds, the BJP in Madhya Pradesh is poised for tighter coordination between government and organisation.

Khandelwal’s elevation is also seen as a nod to the Vaishya community and a reaffirmation of the BJP’s grassroots ethos.

As the party gears up for future electoral battles, his leadership is expected to focus on cadre development, ideological consolidation, and strengthening the BJP’s connect with the people of Madhya Pradesh.

