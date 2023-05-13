"My father should become the CM," says Yathindra Siddaramaiah, son of former CM Siddaramaiah

As Congress leads, Siddaramaiah's son says his father should be CM. The Varuna constituency will see Congress stalwart and former chief minister Siddaramaiah pitted against the BJP's V Somanna, a state minister and Bharathi Shankar of the JD(S). The former CM is hopeful of continuing his winning streak in this seat since 2008."There is a tremendous response from the voters. I will get more than 60 per cent of the votes. Congress will form the government on its own. I am not going to retire but I will not contest elections. This is my last election," Siddaramaiah had said after casting his vote.

After a fierce electoral contest between the BJP, Congress and JD(S), the counting of votes for the 224-member Karnataka assembly is being held today. The results will seal the fate of several heavyweights, including chief minister Basavaraj Bommai of the BJP, Congress stalwarts Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar and JD(S)'s HD Kumaraswamy. Counting of votes began at 8 am at 36 centres across the state.Most exit polls have given an edge to the Congress over the ruling BJP. Meanwhile, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has expressed confidence that the ruling BJP will cross the "magic number" with a clear majority. "We are confident that we will win and cross the magic number. We have got the ground report from all the booths and the constituencies".On being asked about Congress having allegedly booked resorts to keep the flock together, Mr Bommai said the grand old party will not get a majority and hence they are in touch with other parties

