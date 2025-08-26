'My loyalty to Gandhi family like bhakta’ and bhagavanta', K’taka Dy CM Shivakumar on RSS anthem row

Bengaluru, Aug 26 Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and state President D.K. Shivakumar on Tuesday said that his loyalty to the Gandhi family was akin to that of a "devotee to god", and apologised for singing the RSS anthem in the Assembly, saying that he would “die as a Congressman”.

The apology comes following criticism, especially from within his party, after he sang the RSS anthem in the state Assembly.

Speaking to the media at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said, “During the discussion on the stampede tragedy in the recently concluded Monsoon Assembly session, I sang a few lines of the RSS anthem to pull the leg of the Leader of Opposition, R. Ashoka. That was my only intention. I did not mean it otherwise, nor was it to praise them.”

“I want to reiterate that my loyalty to the Gandhi family and the Congress party cannot be questioned by anyone. I was born a Congressman, and I will die a Congressman. From my earlier days, when Vilasrao Deshmukh’s government was in power in Maharashtra, I brought 200 MLAs here and made them stay. I know the difficulties I faced and how many cases are still pending against me,” he said.

“No one can exert political pressure on me. None from the party high command has questioned me. I don’t want to respond to criticism. I only want to send a message to the country and to my supporters -- I stand committed as a loyal Congressman and will die a Congressman. My loyalty to the Gandhi family is like that of a devotee to god -- ‘bhakta’ and ‘bhagavanta’,” Shivakumar declared.

He further reiterated, “The Gandhi family is my god and I am their devotee. I have been working with AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge for the last 35 to 40 years. Even during late Bangarappa’s Congress government, we worked together. Today, I am working under him as the party’s Karnataka President. Since I took charge, I have not slept a single day peacefully.”

Recalling his past struggles, he said, “During the Gujarat parliamentary elections, more than 70 raids were conducted and 400 to 500 cases were lodged against me, my family members, and relatives. I faced severe torture. I was sent to Tihar Jail, lodged in a 10x10 room with just an attached bathroom, no chair, no facilities. My knee was damaged. I know my sufferings. But all that is in the past. The Supreme Court has since dismissed the ED cases filed against me.”

“Anyone who wants to know about my history, commitment, and ideology is welcome. If they want to do politics, let them. But if any of my party colleagues or friends across political lines in the INDIA bloc have been hurt, I sincerely apologise to them,” he said.

“As a political leader, I pursued my graduation in political science at the age of 47 in 2008. I was not a graduate when I became an MLA. I felt it was my duty to complete it. I began my political journey as a Congressman in 1980. Before joining NSUI, I studied about the Congress party, the Gandhi family, and also about the RSS, BJP, Janata Dal, Communists, and other political parties of the country. It was my responsibility to understand,” he said.

“Today, many political activities are happening, but I don’t want to disclose them. My comments were only to pull their leg. Some are trying to twist it and misuse it to create confusion among the public,” Shivakumar maintained.

He added, “I have researched the RSS and other parties. Under the Gandhi leadership, our party has completed 100 years. I said we should build 100 Congress Bhavans and treat them as temples. Who took that decision? I took it so that my party cadre realises the importance of a Congress Bhavan in every Assembly constituency.”

“Whether I am here for a short time or a long time is not important. What matters is that I remain in the history of my party. That is my commitment. I thank all my friends who have guided me and given me strength,” he stated.

When asked about party leaders criticising him over the development, Shivakumar responded, “God has given them an opportunity and a voice. If they are happy making such comments, let them do so. We wish them well. We know who our friends are, and we should understand them.”

