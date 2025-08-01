My priority is sustainable farming, rural prosperity: Maharashtra's new agriculture minister

Pune, Aug 1 Newly appointed Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane, in his first reaction on Friday, said as the farmer's son, he will make every effort for the agriculture development and bring prosperity in farmers' lives.

Bharane, who was minister of state during the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government, was elevated to the cabinet rank in the Devendra Fadnavis-led council of ministers, and was holding departments of sports, youth welfare, minority affairs and Auqaf.

Bharane is likely to take charge as the agriculture minister early next week.

Bharane, in his post on X, said, “Born and raised in a farmer’s family, I have experienced every aspect of farming. Therefore, I deeply understand the pain, difficulties, and expectations of farmers. Now, through the responsibility of this ministerial position, I have been given the opportunity to work for their justice, rights, and progress. The honour of farmers, sustainable agriculture, and rural prosperity will be my primary goals. I will sincerely strive to ensure that the voice of farmers reaches every policy of the government.”

He further stated, “I am grateful for the honour bestowed upon a farmer’s son with the position of Agriculture Minister. I sincerely thank Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Deputy Chief Minister and my leader Ajitdada Pawar and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, NCP working president Praful Patel and state party president Sunil Tatkare for entrusting me with the responsibility of the state’s Agriculture Minister.”

Minister Bharane told reporters that he will focus on how the state's farmers will get justice through the Agriculture Department and how innovative agricultural initiatives will be implemented for the benefit of the farmers.

On the much-awaited government’s decision on crop loan waiver, Minister Bharane said that he has not yet taken charge of this department. He clarified that Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Dy CMs Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar will take the right decision regarding the loan waiver.

“I belong to a farmer’s family, and the people of Baramati (Ajitdada) have given me a lot. The Pawar family has always loved me a lot. Now I will try to make Indapur (his Assembly constituency) like Baramati,” said Bharane.

He added that he would make more efforts to expedite the development of Indapur and transform it on the lines of Baramati (which is the bastion of Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar and known for its overall development).

However, NCP insiders said that Agriculture Minister Dattatray Bharane will have to pursue with the CM and two Dy CMs for announcing the crop loan waiver, which was promised by the Mahayuti ahead of the state Assembly elections. This is necessary as the opposition and various farmers' organisations have been criticising the government for dilly-dallying on this issue, as the arrears towards the agricultural loans to district cooperative central banks, regional rural banks and public sector banks have increased to over Rs 37,000 crore. Farmers have stopped repayment of loans, expecting an early crop loan waiver. In addition, Minister Bharane will have to pay attention to curbing farmers' suicides by putting in place a clear roadmap.

Further, the minister will have to activate the agriculture department machinery for the effective implementation of the crop insurance scheme, which will benefit the farmers and not the insurance companies.

A senior NCP functionary said the new agriculture minister will also have to give more time to address issues relating to the mismatch between the rising cost of production and guaranteed price for agricultural produce, facilitate market access to farmers and early payment of financial aid to farmers hit by natural calamities.

