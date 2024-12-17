"My Soul Will Never Find Peace": Woman Dies by Suicide in Gujarat Leaves Emotional Video Messages for Boyfriend

A 27-year-old woman named Radha was found dead at her residence in Palanpur's Tajpura area, Gujarat, on December 16. She reportedly took her own life after recording two emotional videos addressed to her boyfriend. In the videos, she expressed regret, apologized, and mentioned being "tired of home and quarrels. "Radha lived with her sister and ran a beauty salon. On the day of the incident, her sister discovered her hanging from a ceiling fan and immediately rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

In the videos, Radha urged her boyfriend to live a happy life and not be saddened by her death. She expressed remorse, saying, "Please forgive me... I am taking a wrong step. Do not be sad, always stay happy, and get married. If you are happy, my soul will find peace." After being alerted, Palanpur Police arrived at the hospital, sent Radha's body for postmortem, and began investigating.

Authorities filed a case and recorded her sister's statement. They also recovered the videos and a suicide note from Radha’s phone. A senior police official confirmed that the investigation is ongoing, and more details will be revealed after the postmortem report. The incident came days after the suicide of a 34-year-old AI engineer, Atul Subhash, in Bengaluru. Before taking the extreme step, Subhash left behind a 24-page suicide note, and videos blaming his wife and in-laws for driving him to suicide through "false" cases and "persistent torture".