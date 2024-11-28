Myanmar illegal migrants created ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur: Govt

Imphal, Nov 28 The Manipur government on Thursday said that the ongoing ethnic crisis in Manipur is a creation of illegal immigrants from Myanmar adding that these migrants after illegally settling in the state started the cultivation of illicit poppies.

The state government in a statement said that Chief Minister N. Biren Singh’s ‘War on Drugs’ has strongly hit the illegal immigrants’ illegal activities.

“It is not on account of any religious policy of the state government, as has been falsely portrayed by the Mizo National Front (MNF) and other vested interests, even on foreign soil and in various international fora, through fabricated narratives.

The MNF appears to have also conveniently forgotten that the conflict, on the Kuki side, is funded by narco-terrorist elements,” the statement said.

The Manipur government statement comes hours after the MNF demanded the resignation of the (Manipur) Chief Minister N. Biren Singh claiming that he utterly failed to deal with the over 18-month-long ethnic crisis.

The statement said that during the period from 2017 till date, the Manipur government launched the ‘War on Drugs’ and seized or destroyed drugs worth Rs 60,000 crores in the international market.

These drugs include 304 kg of heroin powder, 3,775 kg of brown sugar, 1,804 kg of opium, 1,976 kg of Yaba tablets and 422 kg of SP tablets, ice crystal and pseudoephedrine, the statement said adding that 16,787 acres of poppy cultivation were destroyed.

There was a decline of 60 per cent of acreage under illicit poppy cultivation between 2021 and 2023.

On account of the efforts of the state government and assistance of Central government agencies, the transit of drugs within the state of Manipur has come down to almost nil currently.

“On the other hand, Mizoram has now emerged as the favoured route for international transit of illegal arms, ammunition and drugs between India and Myanmar. The MNF should focus on the looming threat on Mizo society from the drug trade instead of passing unwarranted comments on legally justified acts of the Manipur government to combat drug trafficking.

If requested by the MNF, the Manipur government would extend all assistance to the efforts of the state of Mizoram towards curbing drugs,” the statement said.

It alleged that the MNF has been consistently revealing its true colours as an anti-national party with its strong opposition to the efforts of the Centre to fence its open borders with neighbouring Myanmar for the purpose of curbing illegal immigration, trafficking of arms and drugs, internal security and defence.

“Myanmar is the origin of most of the illegal immigration and drug problems that Manipur has been facing. Going a little further back in history, the MNF had run a secessionist movement in the then Mizo district of Assam,” the statement said.

It said that the Biren Singh government has been making continuous efforts towards restoration of peace and normalcy and the government has been providing food, clothing and shelter to over 60,000 persons staying in relief camps across the state.

Combing operations to recover arms and ammunition looted from police armouries continue to be undertaken with success and law-breakers have been brought to book, from time to time.

The government statement said that Special Investigation Teams were constituted by the Centre to supervise the investigation of the cases.

Sensitive cases have been handed over to the NIA and CBI to ensure an impartial investigation. A Commission of Inquiry headed by a retired Supreme Court Judge is enquiring into the origins of the ethnic conflict.

Several efforts towards peace, including a meeting of legislators convened have resulted in major developments with the Thadou tribal community, the largest tribe in Manipur, and the Hmar tribe, expressing willingness to end the crisis, with the Meiteis and the Liangmai tribes reciprocating wholeheartedly, the government statement said.

