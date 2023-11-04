Myanmar national held with heroin worth Rs 2 cr in Mizoram

Aizawl, Nov 4 A 33-year-old Myanmar national was arrested from Mizoram and heroin worth Rs 2.06 crore was recovered from his possession, officials said on Saturday.

Assam Rifles sources said that in a joint operation along with the excise and narcotics department officials in the Tlangsam area in Champhai district on Friday night, 295.2 gm heroin was recovered from the possession of Ensawmmanga, a resident of Myanmar’s Bulfek region.

The Myanmar national told the security officials that the drugs were meant to be handed over to an Indian drug peddler.

The Myanmar national and the seized drugs were handed over to the concerned authorities for further legal proceedings.

