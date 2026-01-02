Myanmar: Three Indian nationals trapped in cyber scam centres repatriated via Yangon

Yangon, Jan 2 Three Indian nationals were repatriated from Myanmar’s Myawaddy cyber scam centres through Yangon, the Embassy of India in Yangon informed on Friday, following cooperation with Myanmar authorities and organisations.

“With cooperation from Myanmar authorities and organisations, 3 more Indian nationals from Myawaddy scam centres were repatriated via Yangon yesterday. So far, 2171 Indian nationals have been repatriated since July 2022 (1757 since July 2024). We strongly advise against such job offers,” the Indian Embassy in Yangon posted on X.

Earlier on November 19, at least 125 Indian nationals were repatriated from Thailand's Mae Sot to India aboard a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight.

The Indian nationals deported were detained in Mae Sot after they had entered Thailand from Myanmar's Myawaddy, where they were allegedly working in the cyber scam centres.

According to the Indian Embassy in Bangkok, this brought the total number of Indians released from scam centres in Myawaddy - and repatriated through Thailand, since March, to 1500.

As part of the Government of India's efforts to secure the repatriation of Indians entrapped in scam-centres in South-East Asia, the Embassy of India in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai province in Thailand have worked in close coordination with various agencies of the Thai government and Tak Province to facilitate the repatriation of the Indian nationals.

“Indian nationals are strongly advised to verify the credentials of foreign employers and check the antecedents of recruiting agents and companies before taking up a job offer overseas. Further, visa-free entry into Thailand for Indian passport holders is meant for tourism and short business purposes only and should not be misused for taking up employment in Thailand," the Embassy of India in Bangkok posted on X.

Additionally, 269 Indian nationals, including 11 women, were repatriated a day earlier through Mae Sot by two special flights operated by the IAF.

The Indian Embassy in Bangkok and the Consulate of India in Chiang Mai, in coordination with various agencies of the Royal Thai Government and the administration of Tak Province, facilitated the repatriation process.

