MyGov organises workshop to boost digital governance, citizen engagement

New Delhi, June 13 MyGov, under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, on Friday successfully organised a one-day workshop which was aimed at strengthening digital communication across various ministries and departments and enhancing citizen engagement through platforms like YouTube, Meta, and LinkedIn.

The workshop titled ‘Think Social @ MyGov’ aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Janbhagidari” or participatory governance, where digital tools play a crucial role in reaching citizens and making communication more inclusive and transparent.

Addressing the event here, Nand Kumarum, President & CEO of NeGD; MD & CEO of Digital India Corporation, spoke about MyGov’s digital journey and its contribution to citizen-centric governance.

He highlighted the importance of social media in connecting with youth and increasing the impact of flagship government campaigns.

He also outlined flagship campaigns that have enabled large-scale public participation and promoted transparency.

Shobhendra Bahadur reflected on MyGov’s 11-year journey, outlining how it has emerged as a key platform for public engagement in national initiatives.

Experts from platforms like YouTube and Meta shared insights on digital storytelling, content creation, audience targeting, and analytics.

Government communication professionals from various ministries attended the sessions to learn how to enhance reach and engagement through modern digital platforms.

Key discussions focused on improving visibility using tools like Google Trends, using engaging formats like Reels and Stories and understanding audience behaviour.

There were also sessions on WhatsApp API, Threads, and Meta AI for effective digital outreach.

Case studies from successful campaigns such as Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025, National Creators Awards, Chandrayaan 3 Maha Quiz, and the Campus Ambassador Programme were presented.

The workshop also revisited MyGov’s efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic, especially its WhatsApp services for vaccination certificate access.

The event concluded by reaffirming MyGov’s commitment to smarter, data-driven and people-first communication.

